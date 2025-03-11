Author H.K. Guerra’s New Book, “Mystical Adventure Warriors: The Enchanted Land,” Follows a Group of Travelers on a Life Changing Journey Through the Land of Aloria
Recent release “Mystical Adventure Warriors: The Enchanted Land” from Covenant Books author H.K. Guerra is a captivating tale that centers around a small band of heroes who find themselves on a journey through the land of Aloria, where each of them will be challenged to find themselves and prove their courage along the way.
Cape Coral, FL, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- H.K. Guerra, a born-again Christian who lives in Southwest Florida with his wife and two children, has completed his new book, “Mystical Adventure Warriors: The Enchanted Land”: a compelling fantasy novel that centers around a small group of heroes who set out on a life changing journey in the magical land of Aloria.
“A band of travelers make their way through the enchanted land of Aloria where they encounter adventures and a dangerous menace,” writes Guerra. “A gallant general leads the charge to defend the land while a young girl makes a most-peculiar and remarkable discovery that will forever change her destiny.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, H.K. Guerra’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on this magic journey, where danger and excitement lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Mystical Adventure Warriors: The Enchanted Land” is sure to delight readers and fans of the fantasy genre.
Readers can purchase “Mystical Adventure Warriors: The Enchanted Land” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories