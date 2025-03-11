Author Marissa Smith’s New Book, "Zy'rielle's Bracelet," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds a Way to Excel in Her Math Class with the Help of Her Mother
Recent release “Zy'rielle's Bracelet” from Covenant Books author Marissa Smith is a captivating story that centers around Zy’rielle, who finds herself struggling in math class. When her mother helps her study, she worries she may not do well on her upcoming quiz with her mother by her side and must find a way to have confidence she can pass.
Houston, TX, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marissa Smith, a loving mother who understands how important education is, has completed her new book, “Zy'rielle's Bracelet”: a heartfelt tale of a young girl who manages to improve her grades in math class with the help of her mother and a special bracelet.
“Zy’rielle is having a hard time in math,” writes Smith. “She has to find a way to pass her math test. Zy’rielle has to think of something, or she won’t be able to attend summer camp with her friends. Will Zy’rielle think of something? Will she be able to attend summer camp with her friends?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marissa Smith’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Zy’rielle’s journey to succeed in math for good. With colorful artwork to help bring Smith’s story to life, “Zy’rielle’s Bracelet” will connect with readers of all ages who have struggled in school, inspiring them to never give up on their academics.
Readers can purchase “Zy'rielle's Bracelet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
