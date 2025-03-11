Author Marissa Smith’s New Book, "Zy'rielle's Bracelet," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds a Way to Excel in Her Math Class with the Help of Her Mother

Recent release “Zy'rielle's Bracelet” from Covenant Books author Marissa Smith is a captivating story that centers around Zy’rielle, who finds herself struggling in math class. When her mother helps her study, she worries she may not do well on her upcoming quiz with her mother by her side and must find a way to have confidence she can pass.