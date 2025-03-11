Author Vivian Anne Scarnati Scott’s New Book, "Finding Infinite God in Jewish-Christian Dialogue," Leads Indispensable, Virtuous Precepts for True Interreligious Dialogue
Recent release “Finding Infinite God in Jewish-Christian Dialogue” from Covenant Books author, Vivian Anne Scarnati Scott, is a thought-provoking thesis seeking a best path to successful interreligious dialogue between two faiths where unspeakable injustices to Jews devastate history – a best path only possible by calling omnipotent God to heal wounds and imbue charitable actions between His peoples.
Perryopolis, PA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vivian Anne Scarnati Scott, who holds a bachelor’s degree in social & public policy; and master’s degree in humanities, philosophy, and theology from Georgetown University, has completed her new book, “Finding Infinite God in Jewish-Christian Dialogue”: an eye-opening, faith-based discussion analyzing three models for true interreligious dialogue, basing recommendations on God’s requisite virtues -- pointing to a loving heart and purity of spirit.
“This theological work argues and advocates a best position for successful dialogue between two faiths grappling with the grave injustices and blood-stained persecutions of an incomprehensible, unconscionable history that can only be resolved by GOD,” shares Scarnati Scott. “In recounting horrific facts from Holocaust, Inquisition, and other atrocities marring the beautiful life GOD intended, these events had occurred even after meaningful Divine Prophetic Word warned of grave outcomes. And, in consequence, GOD’s omnipotence in rescuing His people is evidenced throughout history. Somehow, evil never prevailed. The Scriptures remind us to seek and trust our loving Creator Who has faithfully kept His Covenants beyond space and time. Such Divine reminders seed hope and fortitude to guard our rights and religion in this embattled world struggling against politically-spate doctrines and limited laws failing race and freedom.”
“Tragically, even in our new century, massacres and mayhem borne out of evil persist, afflicting our Churches, Synagogues, and homes. Still, while at times disharmony quells the joy of living, there is no greater force or wonder than Infinite GOD. Success in Jewish-Christian dialogue, just as good deeds for interfaith relations, requires abiding respect for fellow humanity and a loving, non-discriminating heart. GOD’s markers and signposts all lead to purposeful truth: the trilateral pure, virtuous, and charitable road is the only way—beyond an otherwise dark, impious world—into a luminous one: a realm where humanity may share joyful dialogue and divinely-planned spiritual destiny.”
The author continues, “The researched, testimonial criteria given within this work yield beneficial recommendations for a best, heavenly-directed path for finding GOD in harmonious dialogue. Six eminent, contemporary theologians interviewed herein, assembled equally from Jewish and Christian communities, are joined with a renowned hierarchy of blessing and inspiration who nobly illuminate the way. These virtuous champions who profess GOD’s eternal truth while valiantly identifying winding disparities and dissidence contrary to His intended Plan, acknowledge and communicate—in their own humble and human understanding—that, indeed, nothing is too wondrous for GOD.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vivian Anne Scarnati Scott’s new book presents significant graduate degree studies at Georgetown University during 2006-2008, when selecting disputed interreligious dialogue as thesis topic. Her completed theological work, enhanced with additional data and magnificent art (see ten-page Contents), shares findings with hope they benefit all cherishing God’s humanity by virtuous actions, solidifying unity and peace among Christians and Jews.
Readers can purchase “Finding Infinite God in Jewish-Christian Dialogue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
