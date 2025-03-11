Author Courtney Cannon's New Book, "Not the F--ing Gilmore Girls," is a Raw and Empowering Memoir Detailing the Author's Rise from the Ashes

Recent release “Not The F---ing Gilmore Girls” from Page Publishing author Courtney Cannon is an inspiring autobiographical account that chronicles the life and evolution of the author, utilizing the metaphor of a rainbow phoenix to symbolize resilience, rebirth, and diversity as she overcomes countless struggles to embrace her profound transformation.