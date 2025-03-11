Author Courtney Cannon's New Book, "Not the F--ing Gilmore Girls," is a Raw and Empowering Memoir Detailing the Author's Rise from the Ashes
Recent release “Not The F---ing Gilmore Girls” from Page Publishing author Courtney Cannon is an inspiring autobiographical account that chronicles the life and evolution of the author, utilizing the metaphor of a rainbow phoenix to symbolize resilience, rebirth, and diversity as she overcomes countless struggles to embrace her profound transformation.
Hamden, CT, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Courtney Cannon, also known as CocoPhoenix1313, is making waves with the release of her latest book, Not the F--ing Gilmore Girls, a deeply personal and powerful memoir that breaks the silence on growing up with a mentally ill mother and an absent father. This gripping narrative is a story of transformation, healing, and rising above the ashes—just like the Rainbow Phoenix at the heart of its theme.
In “Not The F---ing Gilmore Girls,” Cannon’s journey is marked by a vibrant tapestry of experiences that highlight the importance of embracing one’s true identity and the power of courage and hope. Through candid and relatable storytelling, the author shares personal stories while also delivering universal messages about self-discovery, empowerment, and the beauty of diversity. Written for people aged 30 to 70, who have faced adversity, it’s a bold, unapologetic account of survival and self-discovery.
“Too many people carry the weight of their childhood wounds in silence,” said Cannon. “This book is for those who have ever felt unseen, unheard, or unworthy. It’s a reminder that no matter where you come from, you have the power to rise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Courtney Cannon’s book stands out as more than just a memoir. It is a rallying cry for those ready to reclaim their narratives and embrace their own rebirth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Not The F---ing Gilmore Girls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
