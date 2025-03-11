Author Richard Tattersall’s New Book, "Toby and the Tomatoes," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Mischievous Dog Who Saves His Master Thanks to His Love of Tomatoes
Recent release “Toby and the Tomatoes” from Page Publishing author Richard Tattersall is a captivating tale that centers around Toby, a curious dog who constantly got into trouble for eating all of his master’s tomatoes from the garden. But when a great big bear appears and threatens his master, Toby springs into action and saves the day with the help of his beloved tomatoes.
New York, NY, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Tattersall has completed his new book, “Toby and the Tomatoes”: an adorable story about a loveable dog who saves his master in a unique and delicious way.
“Based on a true story, this young children’s book is about Toby, a playful, but naughty dog who lives near a lake with his master, Mr. John,” writes Tattersall. “This picture book follows the tale of this mischievous dog who keeps ruining his master’s tomatoes, causing Mr. John great frustration. However, Toby’s love of tomatoes aids him when he comes to the rescue of his master, but not in the way you would imagine!”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Tattersall’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Toby’s adventure, discovering how his love of tomatoes ends up saving the day. With colorful artwork to help bring Tattersall’s story to life, “Toby and the Tomatoes” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Toby and the Tomatoes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
