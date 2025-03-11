Author Richard Tattersall’s New Book, "Toby and the Tomatoes," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Mischievous Dog Who Saves His Master Thanks to His Love of Tomatoes

Recent release “Toby and the Tomatoes” from Page Publishing author Richard Tattersall is a captivating tale that centers around Toby, a curious dog who constantly got into trouble for eating all of his master’s tomatoes from the garden. But when a great big bear appears and threatens his master, Toby springs into action and saves the day with the help of his beloved tomatoes.