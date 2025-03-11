Author Samantha Pastorius’s New Book, "Reign of the Goddaughter," is an Exhilarating Novel That Plunges Readers Into the Gritty World of Organized Crime

Recent release “Reign of the Goddaughter” from Page Publishing author Samantha Pastorius introduces Athena Rumloue, a daughter, a fiancé, and the newest leader of the Rumloue mafia in New York after her father’s death.