Author Samantha Pastorius’s New Book, "Reign of the Goddaughter," is an Exhilarating Novel That Plunges Readers Into the Gritty World of Organized Crime
Recent release “Reign of the Goddaughter” from Page Publishing author Samantha Pastorius introduces Athena Rumloue, a daughter, a fiancé, and the newest leader of the Rumloue mafia in New York after her father’s death.
New York, NY, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Pastorius, a young author with a great appreciation for the arts, has completed her new book, “Reign of the Goddaughter”: an addictive and dramatic novel that follows Athena Rumloue, who, after the unexpected death of her father, is thrown into the powerful position of leading the family business.
Athena’s brother, Russel Rumloue, does not support the idea of a woman being in power. This brings the main antagonist of her life front and center, watching as their relationship turns sour when Russel becomes fueled with power. With constant banter and snide remarks about Athena’s position, he slowly weasels his way into her mind. Her best friend, Avri, and fiancé, Tony, help her through the loss and grief, as well as attempt to keep the “fun” going. Athena, heavy with grief and stress, turns to an unhealthy coping mechanism, causing her a leave of absence and handing the power over to her cunning young brother. This power drags down the Rumloue family name, causing a race against time.
At fourteen, author Samantha Pastorius decided to bring her dream to life with her first novel, “The Reign of the Goddaughter.”
At a young age, she began expressing her creativity by crafting with her mother and writing imaginative short stories with her father. As the stories developed more intricate plotlines, she would occasionally get the opportunity to bring them into school and read them aloud to her classmates. This furthered her hunger and passion for writing. In sixth grade, she won first place in a state division of the national writing competition, InvestWrite. Writing isn’t the only thing Samantha likes to do; she also enjoys traveling and exploring new architecture and cultures.
At any given time, she could be found with her family doing anything from outdoor activities, like snorkeling and paddle boarding, to cooking and baking extravagant cakes and desserts. As a freshman in high school, she was inducted into the Thespian Society. Now, she acts as a senior light technician at her high school. She also dabbles in musical interests, building playlists to fit the mood of her scenes. She is now working on her second book and maintaining her status on the honor roll.
Pastorius writes, “She proceeds through the large doors ahead of her into the private funeral parlor, which contains only her family and a few close friends of her father’s. She sits in the first row next to her mother, Valeri, who is leaning onto her brother Russel’s shoulder. Her mother’s face is already stained with mascara, and her eyes are puffy and red as she dabs them with a handkerchief every few seconds, attempting to hold back her tears. When the preacher walks up to the podium and starts his speech about how much of a loss to the community Athena’s father’s death will be and the way he will ‘forever be in our hearts,’ Valeri loses control, letting her sobs out. Russel consoles their mother as Athena tunes out the background noise while staring at the casket.”
Published by Page Publishing, Samantha Pastorius’s vivid tale invites readers to discover whether Russel can lead successfully or if the family business will come crashing down.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Reign of the Goddaughter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Athena’s brother, Russel Rumloue, does not support the idea of a woman being in power. This brings the main antagonist of her life front and center, watching as their relationship turns sour when Russel becomes fueled with power. With constant banter and snide remarks about Athena’s position, he slowly weasels his way into her mind. Her best friend, Avri, and fiancé, Tony, help her through the loss and grief, as well as attempt to keep the “fun” going. Athena, heavy with grief and stress, turns to an unhealthy coping mechanism, causing her a leave of absence and handing the power over to her cunning young brother. This power drags down the Rumloue family name, causing a race against time.
At fourteen, author Samantha Pastorius decided to bring her dream to life with her first novel, “The Reign of the Goddaughter.”
At a young age, she began expressing her creativity by crafting with her mother and writing imaginative short stories with her father. As the stories developed more intricate plotlines, she would occasionally get the opportunity to bring them into school and read them aloud to her classmates. This furthered her hunger and passion for writing. In sixth grade, she won first place in a state division of the national writing competition, InvestWrite. Writing isn’t the only thing Samantha likes to do; she also enjoys traveling and exploring new architecture and cultures.
At any given time, she could be found with her family doing anything from outdoor activities, like snorkeling and paddle boarding, to cooking and baking extravagant cakes and desserts. As a freshman in high school, she was inducted into the Thespian Society. Now, she acts as a senior light technician at her high school. She also dabbles in musical interests, building playlists to fit the mood of her scenes. She is now working on her second book and maintaining her status on the honor roll.
Pastorius writes, “She proceeds through the large doors ahead of her into the private funeral parlor, which contains only her family and a few close friends of her father’s. She sits in the first row next to her mother, Valeri, who is leaning onto her brother Russel’s shoulder. Her mother’s face is already stained with mascara, and her eyes are puffy and red as she dabs them with a handkerchief every few seconds, attempting to hold back her tears. When the preacher walks up to the podium and starts his speech about how much of a loss to the community Athena’s father’s death will be and the way he will ‘forever be in our hearts,’ Valeri loses control, letting her sobs out. Russel consoles their mother as Athena tunes out the background noise while staring at the casket.”
Published by Page Publishing, Samantha Pastorius’s vivid tale invites readers to discover whether Russel can lead successfully or if the family business will come crashing down.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Reign of the Goddaughter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories