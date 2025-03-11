Author Gerald Ruhoy’s New Book, "Maddy and Grace Dave the Zoo," is an Inspiring Story of Three Young Girls with Determination and Good Hearts
Recent release “Maddy and Grace Dave the Zoo” from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy is a heartwarming children’s story about three young girls who prove that a seemingly small effort can generate extraordinary results.
Seattle, WA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book, “Maddy and Grace Dave the Zoo”: the engaging next chapter in the Maddy and Grace Series. Other works include “Maddy’s Dream,” “Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack,” “Maddy and Grace Meet the Alien,” “Maddy and Grace Solve the Crime,” “Maddy and Grace at the Haunted House,” and “Made and Grace Fight the Fog.”
Author Gerald Ruhoy writes, “Maddy, Grace, and their friend Mia were outside Maddy’s house wondering what short trips they could take during their summer vacation. Maddy suggested going to her grandma Mei’s shore house to enjoy the beach and go fishing. Grace reminded Maddy that their trip there last year was pretty scary, getting lost in the fog while fishing. Maddy agreed, but said overall they had a great time on the beach.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Ruhoy’s memorable tale highlights teamwork, friendship, and the importance of helping others.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Maddy and Grace Dave the Zoo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
