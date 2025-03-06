Rent Butter Appoints Keith Gibbons as National Sales Manager
Chicago, IL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rent Butter, the leading tech-forward resident screening and verification solution designed for workforce housing, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Gibbons as its new National Sales Manager.
With over 20 years of experience in multifamily housing and resident screening, Keith brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven track record of helping property owners and managers optimize their leasing strategies. His expertise in resident qualification, risk mitigation, and sales leadership will play a crucial role in Rent Butter’s mission to modernize the screening process with data-driven solutions that improve leasing outcomes.
“We are thrilled to welcome Keith to the Rent Butter team,” said Michael Brown, Chief Revenue Officer of Rent Butter. “His deep understanding of the multifamily industry and his passion for improving the resident screening and fraud detection process align perfectly with our vision.
"Keith’s appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion for Rent Butter, as more property operators seek innovative solutions to streamline applicant approvals and reduce bad debt. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding Rent Butter’s reach and reinforcing its reputation as the premier screening solution for housing providers.”
“I’m excited to join Rent Butter and be part of a team that is transforming how property owners screen and approve residents,” said Keith. “Rent Butter’s technology is filling a critical gap in the market, and I look forward to helping more operators benefit from its powerful screening capabilities.”
About Rent Butter:
Rent Butter offers advanced resident screening and verification tools, including industry-leading identity verification, Pulse™ for financial assessments, and Shield™ for comprehensive background checks. Founded in 2021 by Christopher Rankin and Tom Raleigh, Rent Butter specializes in workforce housing and ensures fair evaluations beyond traditional credit scores. To learn more about Rent Butter, visit www.rentbutter.com.
Contact:
Arun Das
media@rentbutter.com
(312) 376-1548
