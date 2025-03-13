Vodia Networks, Inc. Announces Integration with Cliniko
Vodia Networks, Inc., a global provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce its best-in-class PBX now integrates with Cliniko, an industry-leading practice management software for clinics and allied health practitioners.
Cliniko, founded in 2021, is a complete practice management application. It automates and digitizes most day-to-day tasks for healthcare practices: the calendar is digital, appointment bookings can be made and canceled at the click of a mouse, and all necessary patient information is stored securely in one location (treatment notes, contact details, forms, etc.). Cliniko is easy-to-use, robust, secure, and HIPPA compliant - it gives thousands of healthcare providers in almost 100 countries all of the features they need, including:
appointment booking
invoicing
marketing
interaction and notification
patient records
payments
scheduling
Vodia is the preferred phone system of thousands of medical offices and healthcare organizations worldwide. It’s a robust, secure, HIPPA-compliant unified PBX with a rich set of features - it’s quick and easy to deploy without any disruption to operations; it ultimately reduces telephony costs and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. And by turning mobile phones, laptops, tablets, PCs, and standard VoIP phones, it enables bring-your-own-device (BYOD) at any organization.
Once Vodia is deployed in a Cliniko ecosystem, when a call comes in, Vodia automatically searches for the patient’s record by using the patient’s phone number and shows the patient’s name to the agent in the Vodia user portal before even picking up the call. The agent can click on it to get to the details page of the patient in Cliniko. This enables staff to rapidly access the case details they need to assist each patient and to take notes about the call - and every phone call can be made part of the patient’s record.
Combining Vodia with Cliniko gives healthcare organizations a best-in-class professional phone system that enables the easy management of patient records and integrates seamlessly with the world’s best business communications platforms, including Hubspot, Salesforce, Zammad and Zoho. For a complete list of Vodia integrations, please visit our integrations hub.
“Cliniko is an outstanding tool for any healthcare provider seeking to streamline operations and effect improved patient outcomes while maintaining data security and improving back office operations, including billing, compliance and record-keeping,” Christian Stredicke, PhD, founder and CEO of Vodia. “The integration of Cliniko with our industry-standard, HIPAA-compliant phone system adds call center and other powerful telephony features to an already robust platform, while enabling users to leverage all of our other integrations, including Microsoft Teams and best-in-class CRM systems such as HubSpot and Zoho, alongside the white-glove support on which we’ve built our reputation.”
Healthcare providers looking to combine the best phone system with a peerless practice management platform for seamless communication and increased efficiency should contact Vodia to start a free trial. For more information, please contact sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Cliniko
Cliniko is a trusted practice management tool used by over 65,000 healthcare professionals worldwide. It offers features such as appointment booking, health record management, financial accounting, and business performance reporting. Designed to streamline healthcare operations, Cliniko provides a seamless and efficient experience for practitioners and patients alike.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. is a pioneering provider of B2B Cloud Communications Solutions catering to enterprises, contact centers and service providers. Vodia's PBX software boasts an extensive suite of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud-based systems and operates seamlessly across Windows, Linux or Mac platforms. Fully compliant with SIP industry standards, the Vodia phone system integrates effortlessly with a wide range of SIP-based devices and trunking providers, granting ultimate freedom in telephony. Vodia’s multi-tenancy platforms are compatible with an unprecedented number of technologies, including desk phones, softphones and APIs, for myriad third-party software and CRM systems. Our mission is to empower our partners and end-users with the world's best cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure their success at every turn. Our US headquarters are in Boston and our European headquarters are in Berlin; we also maintain offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Nicosia (Cyprus) and Sydney, Australia. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490, ext. 453
vodia.com
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490, ext. 453
vodia.com
