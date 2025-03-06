Lakefront Living in Star, ID – Luxury Home in Heron River

City of Trees Real Estate presents a lakefront home in Heron River, Star, ID. This 3-bedroom + office (or 4th bedroom), 2.5-bath retreat features a luxurious primary suite, gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliances, quartz countertops, and engineered hardwood floors. Enjoy 75 acres of open space, lakes, parks, trails, and top-tier amenities including a pool, gym, and sports courts. Experience serene waterfront living — schedule your private tour today.