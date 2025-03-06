Lakefront Living in Star, ID – Luxury Home in Heron River
City of Trees Real Estate presents a lakefront home in Heron River, Star, ID. This 3-bedroom + office (or 4th bedroom), 2.5-bath retreat features a luxurious primary suite, gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliances, quartz countertops, and engineered hardwood floors. Enjoy 75 acres of open space, lakes, parks, trails, and top-tier amenities including a pool, gym, and sports courts. Experience serene waterfront living — schedule your private tour today.
Star, ID, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a brokerage with over $2 billion in real estate sales, announces the availability of a lakefront home in Heron River, a community known for its open spaces, waterways, and amenities. The property, located at 145 S Rivermist Ave, Star, ID 83669, offers a three-bedroom layout with an office or optional fourth bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms in a setting designed for comfort and convenience.
The primary suite features a soaker tub, walk-in shower, and a large closet. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Engineered hardwood floors run throughout the home.
The property is situated on the water, offering direct access to 75 acres of open space, multiple lakes, parks, and walking trails. The Heron River Community Center provides amenities such as a pool, gym, tennis and pickleball courts, and social gathering spaces. Residents can engage in paddle boating, canoeing, or catch-and-release fishing while enjoying the surrounding wildlife.
“This home brings together natural beauty and modern living,” said Faith Mikita, the listing agent and a member of City of Trees Real Estate. “With lakefront access, well-designed spaces, and a range of community amenities, it’s a great opportunity for those looking to live in Heron River.”
For more details or to schedule a private showing, contact City of Trees Real Estate at 208-972-1474.
About City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.
City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.
