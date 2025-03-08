Nybsys Unveils 4G/5G NSA and SA Small Cells at MWC Barcelona; Bridging the Network Evolution Gap
Barcelona, Spain, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nybsys, a pioneer in private cellular and small cell technology, proudly announces the launch of its advanced small cell portfolio including NanoLink, EdgeLink, and MicroLink small cells. These solutions now support 4G LTE, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) modes, offering unparalleled flexibility for indoor and outdoor environments across residential, enterprise, and industrial application.
Accelerating the Global 5G Rollout
With many regions still relying on 4G LTE and 5G NSA deployments, Nybsys' small cells provide the versatility to operate across multiple network architectures. This ensures future-ready connectivity as operators transition from 4G to 5G NSA, and ultimately to full 5G SA deployments.
Key Features & Benefits
Multi-Mode Support – Seamless operation across 4G,5G NSA, and 5G SA modes for maximum deployment flexibility.
Comprehensive spectrum coverage – Covers NR, LTE TDD/FDD, and CBRS for diverse network requirements.
High Capacity – Supports up to 64 to 400 active users per unit, meeting various density needs.
Enterprise & Industrial Ready – Optimized for private networks, manufacturing, and urban connectivity scenarios.
Secure & Scalable – Integrated with Nybsys Aegis Security Gateway & Nexus NMS for enhanced security and key performance management.
Brady Huang, VP Sales, APEC, Nybsys:
"The APEC region is experiencing rapid cellular network evolution, with a mix of 4G, 5G NSA, and emerging 5G SA deployments. Nybsys' small cell portfolio provides the ideal solution—delivering robust support for current network architectures while enabling a seamless evolution to full 5G SA. This adaptability makes our solutions an essential investment for telecom operators and enterprises looking to future-proof their cellular infrastructure."
Experience the Future of 5G at MWC Barcelona
Visit Nybsys at Lanner 5C86 at MWC Barcelona 2025 to explore how their comprehensive small cell portfolio is revolutionizing small cell deployment architecture.
Availability & Contact
The NanoLink, EdgeLink and MicroLink small cells are now available for deployment. For more information, visit www.nybsys.com or contact sales@nybsys.com.
About Nybsys
Nybsys is a global leader in 4G/5G small cell and private network solutions, delivering scalable, high-performance connectivity for enterprises and mobile operators across the evolving network architectures.
Contact
NybsysContact
Dan O'Malley
408-256-0836
www.nybsys.com
