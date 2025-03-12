Author Mr. Green Stuff’s New Book, "Terror Town: The Resurrection of the Hoodrats," Places Five Entertainers on the Path of Carnage and Mayhem

Recent release by Page Publishing, author Mr. Green Stuff, “Terror Town: The Resurrection of the Hoodrats” follows the musical adventures of musicians Jimmy Lacquer, Michael Snuggles, and Marvin Chuckles of the R&B and rap group Mix and Scratch as the trio along with background singers or dancers Diamond “Boots” Johnson and Felicia “Thongs” Taylor, embark on the first leg of the groups’ nationwide tour.