Author Mr. Green Stuff’s New Book, "Terror Town: The Resurrection of the Hoodrats," Places Five Entertainers on the Path of Carnage and Mayhem
Recent release by Page Publishing, author Mr. Green Stuff, “Terror Town: The Resurrection of the Hoodrats” follows the musical adventures of musicians Jimmy Lacquer, Michael Snuggles, and Marvin Chuckles of the R&B and rap group Mix and Scratch as the trio along with background singers or dancers Diamond “Boots” Johnson and Felicia “Thongs” Taylor, embark on the first leg of the groups’ nationwide tour.
New York, NY, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Green Stuff has a new book that’s entitled, “Terror Town: The Resurrection of the Hoodrats”: a chilling and suspenseful novel that is sure to keep readers on the edges of their seats.
While traveling across the United States of America, the quintet stumbles upon some bloodthirsty mutants that are terrorizing a small Midwest community. The plot thickens when the quintet discovers that some creatures that eventually become known as the hoodrats are concocting a diabolical plot that is just as gruesome as the mutants’ grisly reputations.
Mr. Green Stuff came up with the concept "Terror Town: The Resurrection of the Hoodrats" after being inspired to write a compelling horror story. As the term “hoodrat” is currently used in some inner-city communities, it refers to those individuals that are destructive, or hell-bent on causing some type of violence or mayhem or that simply have a blatant disregard for life and property. Similarly, and to a growing number of inner- city residents, the term “hoodrat” is synonymous with the fear or anxiety that individuals would sometimes feel whenever they are confronted with some seemingly random act of violence, some unexplained behaviors or potentially dangerous situations.
After carefully analyzing these the two different interpretations of the term, Mr. Green Stuff took the words as it is currently used and he tweaked it into meaning that a hoodrat is a grisly "half-man, half-rodent" creature that, in addition to being "hell-bent on creating chaos or confusion," the creature also has an insatiable appetite for violence and mayhem.
Lastly, believing that some of the biggest hurdles to writing a horror story are going to be the difficult tasks of coming up with some fresh ideas for a storyline as well as developing some unique characteristics or personality traits for the protagonists Mr. Green Stuff decides to interject some familiarity to the plot.
So, with Blood Moon or his first book in the back of his mind, Mr. Green Stuff takes the five young adventurous entertainers from this first novel in which the quintet embarks upon a surrealistic journey into a musical world of growth and discovery and he places them into some terrifying situations.
Published by Page Publishing, Mr. Green Stuff’s thrilling tale follows the quintet as they struggle to find a way to stop the hoodrats before countless lives are lost.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Terror Town: The Resurrection of the Hoodrats" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
