Author Sarah McClain’s New Book, “The Baby in Mama's Belly,” Offers a Fascinating Glimpse Into the Joyous Process of Helping to Create Families Through Surrogacy

Recent release “The Baby in Mama's Belly,” from Page Publishing author Sarah McClain, is a heartwarming tale that follows Sarah’s children as they eagerly await the arrival of a new baby their mother is carrying for another family as a surrogate. Engaging and full of colorful illustrations, “The Baby in Mama’s Belly” makes the journey of surrogacy easily accessible and relatable for younger readers.