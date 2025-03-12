Author Sarah McClain’s New Book, “The Baby in Mama's Belly,” Offers a Fascinating Glimpse Into the Joyous Process of Helping to Create Families Through Surrogacy
Recent release “The Baby in Mama's Belly,” from Page Publishing author Sarah McClain, is a heartwarming tale that follows Sarah’s children as they eagerly await the arrival of a new baby their mother is carrying for another family as a surrogate. Engaging and full of colorful illustrations, “The Baby in Mama’s Belly” makes the journey of surrogacy easily accessible and relatable for younger readers.
San Antonio, TX, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah McClain, who has had a strong imagination and a passion for writing since she was very young, has completed her new book, “The Baby in Mama's Belly”: a charming tale that follows two young children as they watch their mom be a surrogate for another family, and wonder what sorts of hobbies and interests the baby will have when they are born.
By day, author Sarah McClain helps people bring their dream homes to life as a design consultant for a home builder. She is also a graphic designer and has designed brand logos, T-shirts, and more. When not working, Sarah can be found writing children’s books, young reader fiction, and adult fiction. Perhaps her favorite job of all is being a mom to two amazing young children who happen to be the inspiration for her children’s books. Sarah enjoys spending time with her family, which also includes a bevy of fur babies, and getting lost in imaginary worlds.
Sarah begins her tale, “There’s a baby in Mama’s belly. But the baby in Mama’s belly is not for our family. This is our family. Our family is complete. Our Mama is a surrogate. She helps complete families by carrying a baby in her belly for them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sarah McClain’s engaging tale serves as an invaluable resource for parents and guardians alike to help teach young readers about surrogacy and show the excitement of helping others to create a family of their own. Through “The Baby in Mama’s Belly,” McClain hopes to inspire children and adults alike to embrace the beauty of surrogacy and celebrate the diverse ways in which families come together and grow with love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Baby in Mama's Belly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
