Author James Mullen III’s New Book, “A Fae State Story: Tales of Faeja & Jafae,” Explores the True Depth of Being and Inner Psychology
Recent release “A Fae State Story: Tales of Faeja & Jafae” from Page Publishing author James Mullen III offers inner wisdom and is consciousness-enhancing, developing increased awareness through alternative history, parallel worlds, and mixed-species intelligence, all within the backdrop of the vast multiverses.
Orrs Island, ME, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Mullen III, who has always been an avid reader and creative writer, has completed his new book, “A Fae State Story: Tales of Faeja & Jafae”: a vivid, action-packed story that invites readers to embark on an unforgettable journey. Each chapter consists of a short story along the journey, revealing more of the Elder lineage, the original timeline of the fae, elves, and treefolk, and how they connect with and influence this Earth realm through the present day.
Author James Mullen III loves nature and enjoys spending time outdoors. He wrote this book while he worked his day job as a cleaner at Bowdoin College. He lives alone on Orrs Island in Harpswell, Maine.
Mullen writes, “There is little and less written and left over than there should be about the FAE in our common era we find ourselves in today. Often called the Others or the Fair Folk, the FAE come from the Elder lineage, the first species to develop and adapt. Surviving age after age, they still live in nearby parallels and other worlds and walk hidden among you. The Others are people that still cross back and forth from this world through various ways.”
He continues, “From this perspective, what we consider FAE includes the following: the Pale FAE deities and Treefolk Shape-shifters, the Tan and Pale FAE, elves, leprechauns, and some dragons.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Mullen III’s magical tale takes readers into an otherworldly realm but offers meaning they can carry into their real lives.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Fae State Story: Tales of Faeja & Jafae” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
