Author Grant Hazen’s New Book, “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven,” Follows a Pastor’s Quest to Stop the Rise of an Ancient Demonic Cult
Recent release “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven” from Page Publishing author Grant Hazen centers around Pastor Jaydon Solomon Parable who, after unearthing the Biblical Ring of Solomon, is dragged into an epic battle of good versus evil. Now teamed up with a wizard and his raven familiar, Jaydon must stop a demonic cult from anointing their leader and save the world.
Saginaw, MI, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grant Hazen, a Christian with a love for his family, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and a fascination for the mysterious and unexplainable, has completed his new book, “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven”: a gripping and enthralling religious fantasy novel that follows a pastor who is unwittingly drawn into an ancient battle of good and evil after uncovering a legendary ring with immense divine energy he’ll need to stop a dangerous demonic cult in Detroit.
“In the shadowy outskirts of Detroit lies the Church of Solomon, where Pastor Jaydon Solomon Parable unearths the legendary Ring of Solomon in a forgotten small wooden chest lost among the clutter of his study,” writes Hazen. “This ancient, biblical relic, brimming with divine energy, thrusts him into a world of magic and danger.
“When a desperate young woman seeking refuge at Jaydon’s church reveals herself to be possessed by a demon, Jaydon reluctantly partners with a mysterious wizard named Simon and a raven familiar named Corvin. Together, they delve into the city to prevent a sinister cult from anointing their prophesied leader through demonic possession.”
Published by Page Publishing, Grant Hazen’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Jaydon’s desperate quest to save the world from the forces of darkness while protecting the legendary Ring of Solomon from falling into the wrong hands. But even with this all-powerful ring and the wizard by his side, will Jaydon be strong enough to rise to the challenge, or will he, the city of Detroit, and the world itself be destroyed?
Expertly paced and full of suspense “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven” is sure to resonate with fans of supernatural adventure novels, promising to keep the pages turning right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
