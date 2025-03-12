Author Grant Hazen’s New Book, “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven,” Follows a Pastor’s Quest to Stop the Rise of an Ancient Demonic Cult

Recent release “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven” from Page Publishing author Grant Hazen centers around Pastor Jaydon Solomon Parable who, after unearthing the Biblical Ring of Solomon, is dragged into an epic battle of good versus evil. Now teamed up with a wizard and his raven familiar, Jaydon must stop a demonic cult from anointing their leader and save the world.