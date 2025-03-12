Jonathan Cardona R’s New Book, “2020… Un Año Diferente,” is a Gripping Chronicle That Reflects on the Year That Changed Everything
Recent release “2020… Un Año Diferente” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Cardona R is a deeply resonating work that offers a glimpse into a time of uncertainty, resilience, and hope that shaped a world crisis.
Van Nuys, CA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Cardona R, a talented writer from Guatemala; has completed his new book, “2020… Un Año Diferente”: a valuable piece that serves as a tribute for those who endured 2020 and a time capsule for future generations. Written through personal stories and global events, Cardona provided context and lessons of a tumultuous year that will forever echo in history.
Cardona shares, “Starting the year 2020, on January 1, when midnight struck, we thanked the divine Creator for another year of existence, without thinking about the long confinement for everyone. 2020, this year, crossed the entire world on its way, in the same way that nothing like this had ever happened before—surprising all the human inhabitants of the Earth, with its bad surprise and sadness that it left in many souls, with the death of some loved ones. 2020, thinking and analyzing that it is a different, prehistoric year throughout the world, due to COVID-19, I dared to write about this year for you, dear general public.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jonathan Cardona R’s poignant reflection ensures that people will never forget the transformation of individuals and societies during the pandemic.
