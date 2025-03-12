Author Karen Sue Kiey’s New Book "Ally and Sally, Cousins of Atrocity: They Started the Fire That Will Never Burnout" is a True Story of How Two Women Destroyed a Family
Recent release “Ally and Sally, Cousins of Atrocity: They Started the Fire That Will Never Burnout” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Sue Kiey is a gripping true account that documents how two women, Ally and her cousin Sally, destroyed the life of the author’s brother, tearing about their family through deception, lies, and a corrupt judicial system.
Vitae, WI, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen Sue Kiey has completed her new book, “Ally and Sally, Cousins of Atrocity: They Started the Fire That Will Never Burnout”: a shocking memoir that details how the author’s sister-in-law completely upended her brother’s life, accusing him of a devastating crime and utilizing a broken justice system to hide her secrets while sending him away.
“My brother Brian was accused and convicted of child molesting,” writes Kiey. “Brian was forty-nine years old at this time and married to his third wife, Ally, who was sixteen years younger than him. They had two children, Cody and Tammy. They lived in their four-bedroom house that Brian had built practically from scratch. Brian and his family did a lot of camping in their fifth-wheel camper and boating. In Brian’s garage, he started a hobby he wanted his children to one day participate in: restoring older jeeps and tractors. Brian also fixed up snowmobiles for his family and go-karts for the children. At this time, Brian started and ran his own septic service business. He filled this in with out-of-town jobs, some of them being storm cleanup in the South, so he was a good provider for his family. But what he would have never imagined in August 2013 was that it would all be gone in a second, and he would have nothing. This included his humanity and dignity. And he would be left in shackles and handcuffs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen Sue Kiey’s enthralling tale is an eye-opening look at the way in which innocent individuals can easily be taken advantage of, and how a broken and corrupt system can be easily weaponized. Deeply personal and candid, Kiey shares her story in the hope of connecting with others who have faced a similar struggle, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight against dangerous and deceitful people like Ally and Sally.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Ally and Sally, Cousins of Atrocity: They Started the Fire That Will Never Burnout” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
