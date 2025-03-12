Author Akberen Yelgezek’s New Book, "The Lost Childhood: A True Kazakh Journey," is a Poignant Tale of One Boy’s Journey of Survival, Based on the Author’s Own Childhood

Recent release “The Lost Childhood: A True Kazakh Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Akberen Yelgezek is a compelling tale that centers around an orphan boy who, despite life’s difficulties, is able to survive and grow up as a worthy person. Inspired by the author’s childhood, “The Lost Childhood” is a stirring tale that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life.