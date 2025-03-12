Author Akberen Yelgezek’s New Book, "The Lost Childhood: A True Kazakh Journey," is a Poignant Tale of One Boy’s Journey of Survival, Based on the Author’s Own Childhood
Recent release “The Lost Childhood: A True Kazakh Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Akberen Yelgezek is a compelling tale that centers around an orphan boy who, despite life’s difficulties, is able to survive and grow up as a worthy person. Inspired by the author’s childhood, “The Lost Childhood” is a stirring tale that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Pasadena, CA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Akberen Yelgezek, a well-known Kazakh poet laureate of the Daryn State Youth Prize whose work is multifaceted, diverse, and rich in unexpected images, has completed his new book, “The Lost Childhood: A True Kazakh Journey”: a gripping novel that follows a young orphan boy’s difficult journey to adulthood as he struggles with life’s challenges and difficult relationships with others, as well as mystical experiences of communicating with nature and other forces.
“The story that you are about to read is about my childhood,” writes Yelgezek. “The events described in it are not imaginary. It’s a whirlpool of fate that tried and tested me on this land in this country. I had two goals when I was writing the story.
“First, if there is a child with a similar fate as mine in any part of our motherland, then I want him to read it. He should know that even if each day of his life is unbearably difficult, these stressful days will pass. Make him understand and believe that bright sunny days are yet to come. I wrote this so that he should not doubt that he would become a winner in the future and that he would be the master of his own destiny.
“Secondly, I dedicate this novel to those adults who adopted an orphan. Be kind to this child, brothers and sisters! Don’t hold back kind words. Be softer with these pleading souls!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Akberen Yelgezek’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, inviting them to embark on a powerful journey of love, acceptance, survival, and triumph. Candid and emotionally stirring, “The Lost Childhood” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Lost Childhood: A True Kazakh Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
