Author Wen Chang’s New Book “Beyond First LEED Gold: The Story of a Taiwanese Immigrant” Tracks the Author’s Journey to Create the First LEED Gold-Rated Hotel in America

Recent release “Beyond First LEED Gold: The Story of a Taiwanese Immigrant” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wen Chang is an inspiring true story that follows the author as he sets out to fulfill his dream of developing America’s first LEED Gold-rated hotel. Along the way, he must face business competition, betrayal, a looming financial crisis, and even the theft of his trade secrets.