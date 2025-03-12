Author Wen Chang’s New Book “Beyond First LEED Gold: The Story of a Taiwanese Immigrant” Tracks the Author’s Journey to Create the First LEED Gold-Rated Hotel in America
Recent release “Beyond First LEED Gold: The Story of a Taiwanese Immigrant” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wen Chang is an inspiring true story that follows the author as he sets out to fulfill his dream of developing America’s first LEED Gold-rated hotel. Along the way, he must face business competition, betrayal, a looming financial crisis, and even the theft of his trade secrets.
Salinas, CA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wen Chang, who has been environmentally conscious since the age of fourteen, has completed his new book, “Beyond First LEED Gold: The Story of a Taiwanese Immigrant”: a heartfelt and powerful memoir that documents the author’s journey from his Taiwanese village to America in order to realize his dream of opening an environmentally friendly and energy efficient hotel.
“Beyond First LEED Gold: The Story of a Taiwanese Immigrant” is the true story of Wen I. Chang, his journey immigrating from a small Taiwanese village to the U.S. and realizing his life’s dream of developing Gaia Napa Valley Hotel, the first LEED Gold-rated hotel. Mr. Chang shares his unique approach based on green concepts and the philosophy of wholeness, using Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs model to make the case for hotel development serving the purpose of self-actualization and self-transcendence. This extraordinary journey combines a high conceptual perception of the hospitality industry with the intimately human story of the author as he shares his triumphs and challenges in green wholeness development, prevailing against resistance from the established franchise systems, betrayal from his partners, the mortgage crisis of 2008, and even the heist of his trade secrets from a major Chinese hotel brand.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wen Chang’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s path towards achieving his goals, no matter the odds he faces. Deeply personal and candid, “Beyond First LEED Gold” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to chase after their own dreams despite whatever challenges they may face along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Beyond First LEED Gold: The Story of a Taiwanese Immigrant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
