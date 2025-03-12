Kenneth Ray Sidberry Garrett’s New Book, "The Gospel According to Man," is a Poignant Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey from Humble Beginnings to Preaching God’s Word
Voorhees, NJ, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenneth Ray Sidberry Garrett, a loving husband and father of three who held a successful career in finance, has completed his most recent book, “The Gospel According to Man”: a gripping and thought-provoking story that follows one man’s journey as he discovers his gift of preaching early on in life, utilizing it to mobilize those around him to turn to the Lord and surrender their lives unto Him.
In “The Gospel According to Man,” readers are introduced to Kenny Ray, who was born in the South during the sixties, when it was difficult to be both Black and poor. His mother could not give him much in the way of material things, but she provided him something significantly more important, belief in God, and a belief that God had gifted and preordained him to preach to millions. That gift was never on greater display than when he preached her home going eulogy, which moved everyone present that day in the church.
Realizing the South would never change, the central character, Kenneth Ray, taken from the name of the author and his boyhood, Bobby Jackson traveled north chasing a dream. With stone cold good preaching, rock your socks off music and an unrepentant will they turned a storefront ministry into one of the largest mega churches on the East Coast. Then, power and control intervened as if often does. Changing the fortunes of the once tighter than brothers’ boyhood friends. Now Kenneth Ray Fly, he had shed his country boy persona, is discovered dead at the altar with two of the church’s executive board members.
Published by Fulton Books, The Gospel According to Man is sure to capture the hearts and minds of the reader as they follow the rise, fall and ultimate death of a mighty man of God. The fictional murder mystery is framed around man’s struggle between his professed faith and the gravitational pull of the carnal. Expertly paced and character centric, this edgy “who done it” will take the reader through a whirl-wind of emotions. Investigating detectives attempting to determine who perpetuated such a merciless crime against a universally respected and beloved man of God, or was he?
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Gospel According to Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
