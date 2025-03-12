Will Howard’s Newly Released "Horace the Christmas Spider" is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale Celebrating Traditions, Friendship, and the True Meaning of Christmas
“Horace the Christmas Spider” from Christian Faith Publishing author Will Howard is a delightful and meaningful children’s story that follows a young spider’s journey to discover the magic of Christmas, the joy of giving, and the importance of creating lasting family traditions.
San Diego, CA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Horace the Christmas Spider”: a charming and heartfelt holiday story that reminds readers of all ages about the true spirit of Christmas. “Horace the Christmas Spider” is the creation of published author, Will Howard, who was born in Elgin, Illinois (a city just outside of Chicago). He and his family moved to San Diego when he was eight and have primarily lived in Southern California ever since. He lives with his wife, Carrie, and their daughter. He also has two adult sons that live in Southern California as well. His hobbies include writing short stories and synopses for movies, plays, and television shows. He also enjoys watching several sporting events, with football being his favorite.
Howard shares, “Horace is a young spider that lives with his grandpa at the top of an old oak tree. Every morning, he walks to school with his two best bug friends (BBFs), Maya Ladybug and Freddie Ant. As winter approaches, Horace’s two friends begin telling him about all the wonderful traditions their families will be celebrating at Christmas. Not knowing what Christmas is, Horace feels left out of all the excitement. After his grandpa explains the meaning of Christmas and the various traditions that go along with it, Horace is saddened to discover that his family doesn’t have any traditions of their own. He’s also worried about exchanging gifts with his friends because he doesn’t know what exactly to give them. As Christmas draws nearer, the answer to Horace’s problems reveals itself, allowing him to create both a family tradition and a permanent solution to his gift-giving dilemma.
"Horace the Christmas Spider is a tale that embraces both the meaning of Christmas and the importance of sharing traditions with family and friends. It also reaffirms the notion that it’s better to give than to receive. Horace the Christmas Spider was written partly as an homage to A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz and will hopefully keep your family in the holiday spirit for many years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Will Howard’s new book offers a timeless and uplifting Christmas story that families can cherish together, inspiring young readers to appreciate the joy of giving and the beauty of holiday traditions.
Consumers can purchase “Horace the Christmas Spider” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Horace the Christmas Spider,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
