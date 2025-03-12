D. R. Scotte’s Newly Released “Soul Songs 1: The First Fifteen Years of Poetic Purpose” is an Inspiring Collection of Poetry Exploring Destiny and Purpose

“Soul Songs 1: The First Fifteen Years of Poetic Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. R. Scotte is a profound and thought-provoking collection of poetry that invites readers to embrace the transformative power of their thoughts, words, and actions in shaping their destiny.