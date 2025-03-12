D. R. Scotte’s Newly Released “Soul Songs 1: The First Fifteen Years of Poetic Purpose” is an Inspiring Collection of Poetry Exploring Destiny and Purpose
“Soul Songs 1: The First Fifteen Years of Poetic Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. R. Scotte is a profound and thought-provoking collection of poetry that invites readers to embrace the transformative power of their thoughts, words, and actions in shaping their destiny.
New York, NY, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Soul Songs 1: The First Fifteen Years of Poetic Purpose,” a deeply introspective and spiritually uplifting compilation of poetry designed to inspire and empower, is the creation of published author, D. R. Scotte.
D. R. Scotte shares, “What if I told you that you create reality…
“Would you believe me or think I was crazy?
“Each one of us is connected to an unconditionally loving genie.
“It’s science fact, not fiction, and it’s a quantum thought experiment away from changing your life.
“Soul Songs 1 is a channeled collection of poetic reminders that your thoughts, words, and actions define your destiny.
“The rules of life are spread throughout its pages. Use the word flow to inspire, connect, and live to your highest purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. R. Scotte’s new book delivers a compelling exploration of faith, self-discovery, and universal truths, encouraging readers to harness their inner power and embrace a life of intention and purpose. The compilation of channeled poetry began after his death day was averted over two decades ago (on 9/11) and continues through today.
Consumers can purchase “Soul Songs 1: The First Fifteen Years of Poetic Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soul Songs 1: The First Fifteen Years of Poetic Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
