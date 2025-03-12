Andrew DePasquale’s Newly Released “The Christian Alphabet” is a Creative and Engaging Tool for Teaching Faith Through Art
“The Christian Alphabet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew DePasquale is a beautifully illustrated children’s book that combines learning the alphabet with biblical themes, offering a fun and meaningful way to teach children about their faith.
Livingston, NJ, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Christian Alphabet,” an engaging and visually captivating picture book that creatively introduces children to both the alphabet and biblical teachings, is the creation of published author, Andrew DePasquale.
DePasquale shares, “The Christian Alphabet is an illustrated picture book designed to take children across the entire alphabet through a biblical lens. Whether for use in the home, school, or church, this book serves as an incredible tool to inspire and teach children about their faith. Each letter’s illustration seamlessly integrates the shape of that letter into its design intending for children to have fun searching for and recognizing the letter. Biblical references are tied into each composition, allowing for children and adults to engage in a discussion about the deeper meanings throughout the book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew DePasquale’s new book is a wonderful resource for parents, educators, and church leaders looking to combine early learning with spiritual development.
Consumers can purchase “The Christian Alphabet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Christian Alphabet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919, or visit AndrewDePasquale.com.
