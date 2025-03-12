Karen Dillon’s Newly Released "A Bunny for Christmas" is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale of Kindness and Love
“A Bunny for Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Dillon is a charming story of a little girl’s compassion for a lonely bunny in need of a family, making it a delightful addition to any holiday reading collection.
Chesapeake, OH, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Bunny for Christmas”: an engaging and touching story of a special bond between a little girl and a bunny who finds warmth and love during the Christmas season. “A Bunny for Christmas” is the creation of published author, Karen Dillon, a housewife to a pastor of a local church. They have been married for forty-eight years. She is retired from a career as a CNA. She now takes care of her mother. Karen and her husband have two children and four grandchildren. She has always loved children’s books and is thrilled to write her own. She hopes to write more books in the future.
Karen Dillon shares, “Karen Dillon’s view of a sweet bunny looking for a family to love him! Buddy is alone and cold and needs someone to care for him. When he meets this sweet little girl who invites him into her home, Buddy is thrilled!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Dillon’s new book offers a heartfelt narrative that highlights the spirit of giving and kindness, making it a perfect read for children and families during the holiday season.
Consumers can purchase “A Bunny for Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bunny for Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
