Jim Osteen’s Newly Released "Where Are We Going Today, Lord?" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Divine Guidance
“Where Are We Going Today, Lord?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Osteen is a powerful memoir and spiritual guide that reflects on God’s presence in everyday life, drawing from personal experiences and biblical wisdom.
Williamston, SC, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where Are We Going Today, Lord?”: an uplifting exploration of faith, perseverance, and divine intervention. “Where Are We Going Today, Lord?” is the creation of published author, Jim Osteen, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served with the United States Marines before continuing on with his purpose within the ministry.
Osteen shares, “When Jim accepted the call to ministry and took his first place of service, he had no idea of the life that was before him. From having rocks thrown at him and being threatened with a machete while preaching to living in an RV, it has been an exciting life experiencing Jesus working in his life.
“Jim shares from Scripture and his own experiences to show how God is always at work in our lives, often working from both ends. 'Where Are We Going Today, Lord?' clearly brings a greater awareness of Jesus to encourage you to know He’s working with you. He meets your needs and often works unexpectedly wherever you are.
It is the author’s hope that as you read, you will open your eyes to the Holy Spirit working in and around you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Osteen’s new book is a heartfelt and thought-provoking journey of faith, filled with personal stories and scriptural insights that will encourage readers to trust in God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “Where Are We Going Today, Lord?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Are We Going Today, Lord?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Osteen shares, “When Jim accepted the call to ministry and took his first place of service, he had no idea of the life that was before him. From having rocks thrown at him and being threatened with a machete while preaching to living in an RV, it has been an exciting life experiencing Jesus working in his life.
“Jim shares from Scripture and his own experiences to show how God is always at work in our lives, often working from both ends. 'Where Are We Going Today, Lord?' clearly brings a greater awareness of Jesus to encourage you to know He’s working with you. He meets your needs and often works unexpectedly wherever you are.
It is the author’s hope that as you read, you will open your eyes to the Holy Spirit working in and around you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Osteen’s new book is a heartfelt and thought-provoking journey of faith, filled with personal stories and scriptural insights that will encourage readers to trust in God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “Where Are We Going Today, Lord?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Are We Going Today, Lord?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories