Kayla Jackson’s Newly Released "Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional" is an Inspiring Guide to Intentional, Faith-Driven Service in Everyday Life
“Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kayla Jackson is a transformative devotional that encourages readers to embrace a mindset of intentional service. Through scripture, reflective questions, and real-life experiences, this devotional helps believers cultivate a heart for serving others with purpose and awareness.
Casper, WY, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional”: is designed to help readers deepen their understanding of servanthood and discover the joy of intentionally serving others. “Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional” is the creation of published author, Kayla Jackson, who has spent the majority of her life in Casper, Wyoming, where she earned her degree as a nurse, got married, had two children, and became a lifelong learner of the art of servanthood. From an early age, Kayla spent time serving at the local homeless shelter, helped raise money to free trafficked women while in junior high, and in high school traveled to Uganda and Honduras, which ultimately solidified her decision to become a nurse. Serving others as a nurse, a mom, wife, neighbor, and community member led her to a deep understanding that God will use each and every one of us as we are in order to serve him and those around us.
Jackson shares, “In a world inundated with distractions, it is difficult enough to be conscious of our surroundings, let alone conscious of serving others. However, throughout scripture, that is exactly what God has called us to do: to serve others with intention.
“Through inspiring stories, reflective questions, and scripture-based teaching, this thirty-day devotional will challenge the reader to break down internal and societal barriers and begin to see the world around them through the lens of a conscious servant—a world that is filled with endless opportunities for connection and chances to serve.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Jackson’s new book serves as a powerful resource for those seeking to align their daily lives with God’s calling to serve. Each devotional entry provides thought-provoking guidance, encouraging readers to take small but meaningful steps toward a life of faith-driven service.
Consumers can purchase “Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jackson shares, “In a world inundated with distractions, it is difficult enough to be conscious of our surroundings, let alone conscious of serving others. However, throughout scripture, that is exactly what God has called us to do: to serve others with intention.
“Through inspiring stories, reflective questions, and scripture-based teaching, this thirty-day devotional will challenge the reader to break down internal and societal barriers and begin to see the world around them through the lens of a conscious servant—a world that is filled with endless opportunities for connection and chances to serve.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Jackson’s new book serves as a powerful resource for those seeking to align their daily lives with God’s calling to serve. Each devotional entry provides thought-provoking guidance, encouraging readers to take small but meaningful steps toward a life of faith-driven service.
Consumers can purchase “Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories