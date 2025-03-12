Kayla Jackson’s Newly Released "Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional" is an Inspiring Guide to Intentional, Faith-Driven Service in Everyday Life

“Conscious Serving: A 30-Day Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kayla Jackson is a transformative devotional that encourages readers to embrace a mindset of intentional service. Through scripture, reflective questions, and real-life experiences, this devotional helps believers cultivate a heart for serving others with purpose and awareness.