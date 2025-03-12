Karen Odom Truett’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Basie" is a Delightful and Humorous Tale of a Mischievous Rescue Dog with a Big Heart
“The Adventures of Basie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Odom Truett is a fun and heartwarming story for young readers, following the hilarious adventures of Basie, a talking Chihuahua-Rat Terrier mix with a strong Southern accent.
Lugoff, SC, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Basie”: an engaging and playful tale about a rescue dog named Basie, whose antics and misadventures will have readers laughing out loud. “The Adventures of Basie” is the creation of published author, Karen Odom Truett, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in South Carolina. Karen Odom Truett is proud to share that she also illustrated the book, as well as having designed the cover.
Karen Odom Truett shares, “Basie, whose official name is Basil, is a talking rescue dog! He is a South Carolina–born and bred Chihuahua-Rat Terrier Mix with a strong Southern accent and no concept of time at all.
“Basie loves his new family as much as they love him, but he is into some kind of mischief on a nearly daily basis. He loves treats, especially Doggie-Roni. His nemesis is Miss Kitty, the cat next door, who considers herself a ruthless Southern Diva. Basie and his best friend, Leba, from next door, are scared that the big dog living in the house beside Basie will get out of his own yard. The Adventures of Basie seem endless; they will keep you guessing and provide lots of giggling along the way! Most of the incidents in 'The Adventures of Basie' are based on actual situations Basie has gotten himself into.
“This book is geared toward grades three to five but can be enjoyed by all ages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Odom Truett’s new book is sure to bring joy and laughter to children and adults alike, showcasing the bond between Basie and his family as they navigate humorous situations together.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Basie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Basie,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
