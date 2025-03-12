Karen Odom Truett’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Basie" is a Delightful and Humorous Tale of a Mischievous Rescue Dog with a Big Heart

“The Adventures of Basie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Odom Truett is a fun and heartwarming story for young readers, following the hilarious adventures of Basie, a talking Chihuahua-Rat Terrier mix with a strong Southern accent.