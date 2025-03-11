BINGE Expands Sporting Offering, Adding Golf Shows
Playing Wil-Mar is Now a\Available on BINGE Networks on iOS, Apple TV & ROKU.
BINGE Networks is proud to announce the upcoming release of "Getting The Bet Right, Playing Wil-Mar", a captivating new show that celebrates the enduring bond between long-time golf buddies and the remarkable transformation of a Raleigh, NC tobacco farm into the beloved Wil-Mar Golf Club. This heartwarming series takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through 60 years of friendship, laughter, community, and the timeless spirit of the game.
The show recounts the story of two lifelong friends whose shared love for golf led to an extraordinary bet that would forever change their lives. With a bit of humor and a lot of heart, the pair turned the family’s tobacco farm into a thriving community golf course, building a lasting legacy over the course of 240 golf seasons and 22,000 sunrises and sunsets. Through storytelling, wagering, and camaraderie, "Getting The Bet Right" shines a light on how a simple bet blossomed int o a 60-year journey that united a community and left a markk on the world of golf.
At the core of the show are the heartfelt stories of the Wil-Mar Golf Club, a place where families have gathered, memories have been made, and golf has brought people together for generations. The series invites viewers to witness the transformation of this local gem and the friendship that helped it all come to life, one hole at a time.
"Getting The Bet Right" is more than just a story about golf – it’s about family, tradition, and the power of a dream that spanned six decades. The series will feature interviews, archival footage, and personal anecdotes, blending nostalgia with modern-day reflections on the legacy these friends built. The series promises to bring viewers along for an emotional and humorous ride, celebrating the highs, the lows, and the unforgettable moments that have defined Wil-Mar Golf Club.
Key Highlights:
A 60-year journey of friendship, wagers, and unforgettable memories.
240 golf seasons and 22,000 sunrises and sunsets at the Wil-Mar Golf Club.
A unique mix of storytelling, camaraderie, and community.
Featuring personal anecdotes, interviews, and historic footage.
"Getting The Bet Right" is set to premiere exclusively on BINGE Networks available at: trybinge.tv. Whether you're a golf enthusiast, a fan of heartfelt storytelling, or someone who appreciates the beauty of friendship and tradition, this show is sure to leave a lasting impression.
About BINGE Networks: BINGE Networks is a dynamicstreaming platform that brings original, high-quality content to audiences worldwide. With a wide range of shows that span genres, from comedy to drama, BINGE Networks is dedicated to providing viewers with engaging stories that resonate on a personal level.
For more information, visit www.BINGENetworks.com or follow us on social media @BINGENetworks.
Contact
Bonnie Bruderer
727 776 2137
trybinge.tv
