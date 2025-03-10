Dave Schechter’s Debut Book, "A Life of the Party," Takes Readers Into the Life of His Communist Great-Aunt and Her Struggles on Behalf of Working Men and Women
Atlanta, GA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dave Schechter new work of historical fiction, “A Life of the Party,” offers a compelling look at the life of the author’s great-aunt Amy Schechter, chronicling her life and time spent working for the Communist Party to better the lives of working men and women across America.
Dave Schechter has spent a lifetime in journalism, from a daily newspaper and local television stations in the Midwest to the Cable News Network bureau in Jerusalem and more than twenty-five years on the CNN national news desk. For more than a decade, he has worked freelance, writing primarily for Jewish publications.
“What propelled the daughter of a renowned Jewish scholar to join a movement on the fringe of American society that rejected religion, capitalism, and other mainstream ideals?” writes Schechter.
“Amy Schechter, born in England and educated in the United States, devoted two-thirds of her life, more than four decades, to the Communist Party in a quest to improve the lives of working men and women.
“Party work took her across the United States, from textile mills and coal fields to shipyards and docks. During one of the most famed strikes of its time, her name frequented newspaper front pages as a defendant in a celebrated murder trial. In Russia, she lived in a little-known American colony in Siberia and attended the Party’s finishing school in Moscow.”
Published by Fulton Books, "A Life of the Party" transports readers as they uncover the work and dedication Amy showed towards realizing her ideals and the goals of the Communist Party. Blending together historical records with fictional elements, “A Life of the Party” is a fascinating account and a beautiful tribute to Amy’s legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “A Life of the Party” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
