Gallus Medical Detox Announces Expansion of Services and Name Change
Denver, CO, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gallus Medical Detox, a provider of services to individuals with substance use issues, is pleased to announce that it has expanded services to provide outpatient medication management for those in need of additional taper management after medical detox and those in need of ongoing medication assisted treatment; as well as intensive outpatient (IOP) behavioral services. These services will expand upon existing 24/7 inpatient medical detoxification services that Gallus has provided for nearly 15 years.
To reflect this addition of services, Gallus Medical Detox has changed its name to “Gallus Detox and Recovery Services.”
Warren Olsen, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Since our founding in 2011, Gallus has been committed to providing the highest possible care to individuals with substance use disorders. This extension of services is a natural progression in our mission to help these individuals.”
Dr. Ronald Sierzenski, Chief Medical Officer, stated, “At Gallus, we recognize that substance use is a chronic condition for which many individuals need to constantly work to remain in remission. We want to provide these individuals with services to help maintain their sobriety. For many patients, this may be a combination of inpatient medical detox combined with continued outpatient medical management along with behavioral therapy services like our IOP offering.”
Gallus Medical Detox
James Bryant
(866) 492-7219
James.bryant@gallusdetox.com
About Gallus Detox and Recovery Services
Gallus Detox and Recovery provides the highest quality medical detoxification services to patients on both an inpatient and outpatient basis along with IOP services. Gallus operates 24/7, Level 3.7 ASAM in-patient facilities in Arizona, Phoenix detox center, in Colorado at our Denver detox center and in Texas, at our Dallas detox center along with facilities to provide IOP services in these areas.
For additional information, visit www.gallusdetox.com or call (866) 492-7219.
