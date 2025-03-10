Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 19.3.5: Enhanced Performance and User Experience
Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows has been updated to version 19.3.5. The latest version enhanced performance and user experience.
Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Packed with enhanced performance and user experience, the latest version 19.3.5 of Cisdem Data Recovery is more user-centric, making data recovery more reliable, enjoyable and stable than ever before.
Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager, also mentioned in his latest talk, “This update is on multiple dimensions to meet diverse expectations from our users. From UI, workflow to algorithm, we’ve done a lot of work to give our users a more efficient and stable experience.”
As a trusted program to recover lost data on PC, Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows has helped millions of users to get their files back. And to meet up the recovery needs in this ever changing digital world, Cisdem team is always deeply connected with their users and striving to improve. They listen, innovate and deliver.
What’s New in Version 19.3.5?
1. Quick Access to RAID Recovery
The RAID recovery mode has been introduced in this program for a long time, but this new update adds a quick access to RAID recovery on the main interface. Cisdem Data Recovery now can automatically detect RAID configurations and navigate users to the recovery process quickly.
2. Enhanced Preview Feature
The file preview feature now supports compressing files, allowing you to preview the contents seamlessly and quickly before recovery. Users can quickly identify and verify the files they need.
3. Improved Recovery Rate
With updated entry and conditions for SD cards, the software is strengthened to handle SD card recovery better, there will be more files recovered with success.
4. Optimized Performance
This version also comes with significant upgrades to both functionality and performance. From faster processing speeds to more stable recovery, these improvements ensure a smoother, more responsive and stable experience.
Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows
Comprehensive Recovery: Recover lost or deleted files under various scenarios, such as deletion, formatting, system or PC crash, drive damage, partition loss, virus attack, human errors, etc.
Wide File Support: Support over 1,000 file types, including documents, photos, videos, songs, emails, bookmarks and archives.
Excellent Device Support: Work on virtually all internal and external drive, including SD card, USB, NAS, Linux, RAID, etc.
Repair Files: If a video, a photo, even a document is damaged and cannot be previewed, Cisdem will auto repair and allows recovery.
Recover Unsaved Documents: Unsaved Office documents, WPS and others can be recovered with ease.
User-Friendly Interface: Designed for all users that have different levels of knowledge or skills about file recovery, providing with a simple yet powerful interface.
Safe and Secure: Read-only operations ensure your data safe and no files will be written.
Price and Availability
Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 19.3.5 is available for free trial at https://www.cisdem.com/data-recovery-windows.html, starting from Mar 05th, 2025. There are 3 licenses to be chosen: monthly, annual, or lifetime plan.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a trusted name in the field of software development, offering innovative and efficient solutions for data recovery, PDF work, video conversion, and so on. Our mission is to empower users with tools that simplify their digital lives, and our team has been doing so for more than 10 years. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more about Cisdem.
