Cody Prater’s Newly Released “JuJu and the Carpenter” is a Heartwarming Children's Story That Explores Friendship, Faith, and the Power of God's Love
“JuJu and the Carpenter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cody Prater is an inspiring children’s book about overcoming challenges, making meaningful connections, and discovering the love and grace of God through a young boy’s encounter with a special friend.
Jonesboro, AR, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “JuJu and the Carpenter”: a touching and faith-filled story of friendship, healing, and the importance of trusting in God's plan. “JuJu and the Carpenter” is the creation of published author, Cody Prater, a first-time children’s author with a story that God laid on his heart in 2019. While working as a physical therapist, he was set up on a blind date where he met Julie Whitaker. Unfortunately, her life ended too soon, but she lives on through the many people that she shared God’s love with and the students that she taught as an elementary teacher. The purpose of this book is to first and foremost share God’s love, grace, and mercy and, secondly, to allow Julie’s legacy to inspire others.
Prater shares, “Moving to a new school can be hard, and no one knows this better than Sam. He has moved to five different schools in five years and has yet to make a friend! On top of not having any friends at this new school, he carries this clanging, banging, oversized backpack that just makes life a lot tougher. Sam’s luck with making new friends looked like it might turn around when he met Julie, but he could tell that she was not like everyone else. Everything she did was like nothing he had ever seen, and she kept mentioning the Carpenter he needed to meet. Will Sam and Julie become friends? Will he ever get rid of that clanging, banging, oversized backpack that makes his life so tough, and why does Julie want Sam to meet the Carpenter?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cody Prater’s new book beautifully conveys a message of love, faith, and finding comfort in God's grace, while honoring the legacy of Julie Whitaker.
Consumers can purchase “JuJu and the Carpenter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JuJu and the Carpenter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories