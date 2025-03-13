Christine Hurley Pappas’s Newly Released “Moving Bamboos” is a Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Adventure Celebrating Curiosity, Culture, and the Beauty of Nature
“Moving Bamboos” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Hurley Pappas is a delightful children’s book that follows young Colette as she embarks on an exciting journey around the world, inspired by the graceful bamboo trees outside her window.
Atlantic Beach, FL, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Moving Bamboos”: a heartwarming and visually captivating story that takes young readers on a global adventure, encouraging exploration and appreciation for different cultures. “Moving Bamboos” is the creation of published author, Christine Hurley Pappas, a wife, mother of two, grandmother of three and businesswoman.
Along with working and attending college in New York City, she also attended the New England School of Design in Boston taking fashion illustration courses and emceeing their annual fashion show.
She has been involved in the start of many businesses with her husband over the forty-four year marriage and they have travelled throughout the US, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America. Her travels afforded the backdrop to this book.
Christine Hurley Pappas shares, “Colette as a baby loved to watch the moving bamboo trees that are outside her window. They sway so gracefully in the wind.
So, she decides to travel the world. Her adventures start in Japan in a rickshaw, then off to Paris with a boat ride along the Seine River where she has quite the adventure. While in New York City, she takes a ride in a yellow cab through Central Park and finally at home in Florida on the beach. Each place Colette visits has bamboo trees.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Hurley Pappas’s new book is a delightful tale of wonder, exploration, and the universal beauty of nature that connects us all. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, young readers will be inspired to embrace adventure, appreciate the natural world, and learn about different places and cultures.
Consumers can purchase “Moving Bamboos” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Moving Bamboos”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
