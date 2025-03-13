Christine Hurley Pappas’s Newly Released “Moving Bamboos” is a Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Adventure Celebrating Curiosity, Culture, and the Beauty of Nature

“Moving Bamboos” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Hurley Pappas is a delightful children’s book that follows young Colette as she embarks on an exciting journey around the world, inspired by the graceful bamboo trees outside her window.