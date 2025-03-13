Thomas Debele’s Newly Released “Tales of the Oldies” is a Heartwarming Collection of Parables Inspired by Childhood Stories and Spiritual Lessons
“Tales of the Oldies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Debele is an inspiring collection of parables and reflections that draw from the author’s childhood and parenting experiences, offering guidance and wisdom for readers of all ages.
Roxbury, MA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tales of the Oldies”: a heartwarming collection of parables inspired by the traditional storytelling methods of old societies and spiritual teachings. “Tales of the Oldies” is the creation of published author, Thomas Debele, who is currently studying Theology and Social Justice at the Northeastern Seminary in Rochester, NY.
Thomas Debele shares, “Parables are the common ways our Savior, Jesus Christ, taught during His time on Earth. Speaking in parables was also a traditional method of teaching children within some old societies, especially among the one where I have grown up. And I write this book while raising my child, Samuel. My experiences of raising Samuel taught me many things about the love God has for each one of us as his creation, how he wrestles with each one of us starting from our childhood, just as parents struggle with their kids to lead them in a better way on this life journey. It also reminds me of my childhood stories, which my family members used to tell me. Lately, I have found those stories to be a way of advising children in choosing the best paths in life to live happily.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Debele’s new book offers a meaningful exploration of life’s challenges and joys through engaging parables that teach readers about faith, love, and the importance of making thoughtful life choices.
Consumers can purchase “Tales of the Oldies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales of the Oldies”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
