P. J. Soloman Sanderson’s Newly Released “The Choice” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Power of Choice in Our Spiritual Lives
“The Choice: Death and Evil vs. Life and Good” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. J. Soloman Sanderson is an insightful examination of God’s love, the consequences of sin, and the importance of making the right spiritual choices in life.
Modena, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Choice: Death and Evil vs. Life and Good”: a compelling and deeply reflective look at the profound choices each individual must make in their walk with God. “The Choice: Death and Evil vs. Life and Good” is the creation of published author, P. J. Soloman Sanderson, who was born in the beautiful island of Grenada to Christian parents, Joseph and Ellen Sanderson. He is the second of six children: four girls and two boys. He is also the proud father of two beautiful children. He feels blessed to be the husband of a beautiful, godly woman.
Sanderson shares, “Growing up in a Christian home and community, I had so many questions. When someone dies, for example, a young mother, and leaves her children behind, in some cases without a father, we would often say, “God puts her to rest.”
In my youthful mind, I found myself asking, How could a loving God do such a terrible thing?
It became rather clear that most of us Christians do not realize that as in all relationships, time must be spent getting to know and understand the one with whom we endeavor to have that relationship and therefore spend the time getting to know and understand the God in whom we wish to relate. When we do, we will not see Him as cruel and demanding. We would not see Him as one who takes life but rather gives it.
It gives me real joy and excitement to tell everyone I possibly can of a beautiful and loving God whose only desire is to save us, to give life not death. Someone else is responsible for all the evils of this world, certainly not my God. Jesus plainly told His disciples that He did not come to destroy men’s life but to save them (Luke 9:54–56).
Do you know that God has a problem? Yes, He does.
God’s biggest problem is saving those He loves. In order to save us, He must first destroy sin. However, because His children are infected with this disease, if He destroys sin, He would be destroying His children also. Do you see God’s problem? In order to save us, He must first separate us from sin. The big question is, Are we willing to allow Him?
Most of us want to be saved, but we are not willing to be separated from sin. Our loving God has given us the choice. All we need to do is make the right choice—choose Him. He will do the rest.
That choice is recorded in the book of Deuteronomy 30:15, 19. He says:
See I have set before thee this day life and good, death and evil; I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.
The power of choice is in our hands. It is left to us to make it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. J. Soloman Sanderson’s new book is a transformative guide to understanding the eternal battle between good and evil and the pivotal role of personal choice in our spiritual journeys.
Consumers can purchase “The Choice: Death and Evil vs. Life and Good” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Choice: Death and Evil vs. Life and Good”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
