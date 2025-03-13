Megan Maher’s Newly Released “The Drive” is a Poetic Journey of Healing, Self-Discovery, and Finding Peace Through Life’s Challenges
“The Drive” from Christian Faith Publishing author Megan Maher is a contemplative exploration of life’s pathways, offering readers a soothing perspective on overcoming emotional struggles and embracing divine guidance.
Elmhurst, IL, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Drive”, a profound and poetic narrative that invites readers to reflect on their own life journeys and find solace in moments of uncertainty, is the creation of published author, Megan Maher.
Maher shares, “A butterfly weaves in and out of the red, pink, and orange flowers that lie on the grass that is covering your loved one’s body. (25)
You’re sitting peacefully across from a pathway. A pathway that you’ve met before in a prior life. You don’t remember exactly when or where you first saw this path. But by some divine intervention, you have made your way back to this path. (68)
You’re dancing with this path. You’re vibing with this path. You trust this path; you don’t know why, but you just do. (88)
When you look straight ahead to this path, you notice on your left there is an anchor at the bottom of this wave ahead of you. But to the right of you, there is a ship that is slowly floating across this wave. This ship is ahead of you. Circling back and forth. Peacefully. Steadily. (143)
If you walk in a circle trying to avoid this path, you can feel that anchor rising from the bottom of this wave. (166)
So you’re sitting with this path, you’re not afraid of it anymore. (178)
A yellow butterfly lands perfectly next to you on the ledge. (189)
What once would have caused trauma, pain, fear, anxiety, or depression no longer does. (203)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Maher’s new book is an inspiring guide to finding peace and meaning through life’s complexities. With vivid imagery and heartfelt reflections, Maher takes readers on a spiritual journey that reminds them of the importance of trust, growth, and renewal.
Consumers can purchase “The Drive” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Drive”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
