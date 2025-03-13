Kathleen Roebuck’s Newly Released “WELCOME TO THE DAY” is an Uplifting Collection of Spiritual Reflections Designed to Encourage and Inspire

“WELCOME TO THE DAY: A Book of Daily Devotions and Poetic Verse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Roebuck is a heartfelt devotional that blends scripture-based meditations with poetic verse. This inspiring book provides readers with daily encouragement to navigate life’s challenges with faith and hope.