Emily Mae’s Newly Released “My Blinders Will Be Removed” is an Empowering Memoir That Explores the Journey of Overcoming Varied Personal Struggles

“My Blinders Will Be Removed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Mae is a candid and insightful memoir about a woman's battle to overcome the complexities of a relationship plagued by her husband’s pornagraphic addiction, narcissism, and deception. Emily Mae’s personal story of resilience and faith inspires those facing similar challenges to reclaim their strength and pursue healing.