Emily Mae’s Newly Released “My Blinders Will Be Removed” is an Empowering Memoir That Explores the Journey of Overcoming Varied Personal Struggles
“My Blinders Will Be Removed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Mae is a candid and insightful memoir about a woman's battle to overcome the complexities of a relationship plagued by her husband’s pornagraphic addiction, narcissism, and deception. Emily Mae’s personal story of resilience and faith inspires those facing similar challenges to reclaim their strength and pursue healing.
New York, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Blinders Will Be Removed”: an eye-opening and inspiring memoir that takes readers on a powerful journey of personal transformation. “My Blinders Will Be Removed” is the creation of published author, Emily Mae, a professional educator who has devoted more than three decades to educating young minds. Her influential teaching career has crossed borders with significant teaching accomplishments in Germany and Mexico. Her areas of expertise encompass improving English language proficiency, honing essay-writing abilities, boosting public-speaking skills, and fostering narrative development among international students.
Emily Mae shares, “After losing her first husband to cancer many years ago, Emily Mae is venturing into a new chapter by considering a relationship with a man she met on an online dating site. Her bravery and willingness to explore the possibility of remarriage are admirable. The crucial question lingers: does he exhibit the same honesty and values?
The man she met on an online dating site, who eventually became her husband, harbored dark, scandalous, and sinister secrets that resulted in unforeseen, complex, and triangulated pain for her.
He was a passive-aggressive narcissist and seriously addicted to pornography.
Can she endure the evil of his addiction? Will her faith anchor her? Is love clouding her vision to the extent that she may never grasp the destructiveness of pornographic addiction, his passive-aggressive and narcissistic personality? How tight are her blinders?
Will Emily Mae be triumphant over the difficult trials stemming from her husband’s addiction to his pornography, his passive-aggressive behavior, his narcissistic personality, and his family’s triangulation?
In her book, My Blinders Will Be Removed, Emily Mae is dedicated to inspiring and enlightening hearts and minds with the purpose of awakening closed eyes through a profound emphasis on honesty, faith, health, and healing.
This influential and vital must-read book serves as a tribute to everyone who is striving to overcome similar obstacles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Mae’s new book is a heartfelt and vital resource for anyone navigating the complexities of toxic relationships and seeking empowerment through faith and healing.
Consumers can purchase “My Blinders Will Be Removed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Blinders Will Be Removed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Emily Mae shares, “After losing her first husband to cancer many years ago, Emily Mae is venturing into a new chapter by considering a relationship with a man she met on an online dating site. Her bravery and willingness to explore the possibility of remarriage are admirable. The crucial question lingers: does he exhibit the same honesty and values?
The man she met on an online dating site, who eventually became her husband, harbored dark, scandalous, and sinister secrets that resulted in unforeseen, complex, and triangulated pain for her.
He was a passive-aggressive narcissist and seriously addicted to pornography.
Can she endure the evil of his addiction? Will her faith anchor her? Is love clouding her vision to the extent that she may never grasp the destructiveness of pornographic addiction, his passive-aggressive and narcissistic personality? How tight are her blinders?
Will Emily Mae be triumphant over the difficult trials stemming from her husband’s addiction to his pornography, his passive-aggressive behavior, his narcissistic personality, and his family’s triangulation?
In her book, My Blinders Will Be Removed, Emily Mae is dedicated to inspiring and enlightening hearts and minds with the purpose of awakening closed eyes through a profound emphasis on honesty, faith, health, and healing.
This influential and vital must-read book serves as a tribute to everyone who is striving to overcome similar obstacles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Mae’s new book is a heartfelt and vital resource for anyone navigating the complexities of toxic relationships and seeking empowerment through faith and healing.
Consumers can purchase “My Blinders Will Be Removed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Blinders Will Be Removed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories