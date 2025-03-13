Eddie Gaston Jr.’s Newly Released “The Grandson of a Sharecropper” is an Inspiring Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Overcoming Life’s Trials
“The Grandson of a Sharecropper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eddie Gaston Jr. shares a deeply personal journey of perseverance, offering wisdom and encouragement for readers.
Summerville, SC, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Grandson of a Sharecropper”: a powerful and heartfelt memoir that chronicles one man’s triumph over adversity, illustrating the strength found in faith, determination, and the will to rise above hardship. “The Grandson of a Sharecropper” is the creation of published author, Eddie Gaston Jr., who was born in 1946, in Fairfield County, South Carolina. His parents were Eddie and Rosa Mae Gaston. He is the oldest child of thirteen children. He graduated from Allen University with a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology and has a master’s in divinity from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary.
Eddie Gaston Jr. shares, “This book comes out of my effort to give my children a better understanding of the trials and tribulations that I have been through and how I overcame them. I pray this will help them and whoever else should read this book on their journey in life.
If we do not overcome trials, they will overcome us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eddie Gaston Jr.’s new book is a touching testament to resilience, faith, and the power of perseverance, offering readers a source of motivation and hope.
Consumers can purchase “The Grandson of a Sharecropper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Grandson of a Sharecropper”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
