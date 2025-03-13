Thomas Miller’s Newly Released “Seeking God” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Life After Death Through the Lens of Near-Death Experiences and Religious Study
“Seeking God: An Agnostic Quest for the Meaning of Life and What Happens to Your Spiritual (Ghost) Body After Death” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Miller is a reflective journey that combines personal exploration, scientific inquiry, and documented near-death experiences to seek answers to life’s greatest questions about existence and what happens after we die.
Warren Robins, GA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Seeking God: An Agnostic Quest for the Meaning of Life and What Happens to Your Spiritual (Ghost) Body After Death”: a fascinating look at life after death. “Seeking God: An Agnostic Quest for the Meaning of Life and What Happens to Your Spiritual (Ghost) Body After Death” is the creation of published author, Thomas Miller, who has worked for fifty-five years both in the private sector as a contract engineer (CE) as well as a federal worker for the US Navy and US Air Force on military (DoD) programs. He recently lost his wife of forty-three years and has wondered, “What really happens when one passes on?” As an electrical engineer dealing with factual data, he was looking for hard evidence, such as eyewitness accounts. He investigates near-death experiences (NDEs) with those eyewitness accounts. His hobbies are digital photography and model railroading.
Miller shares, “Having read and studied different religions over the years, this short book attempts to gather information both before his wife’s passing as well as after, with documentary evidence of others who have died on operating tables but miraculously returned to life. These stories are documented across many different cultures, with a better than 65 percent correlation, stating they saw (witnessed) the same visions after dying. They returned to life with a full memory of what they experienced. This has prompted the author to consolidate these stores into a quick reference, such as this one.
He also has looked into herbal as an alternative to pharmaceutical (Rx) solutions for common ailments. His second chapter looks at these alternatives with respect to minimally processed foods and herbs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Miller’s new book presents a balanced and insightful investigation that will resonate with readers curious about spirituality, life after death, and the intersection of science and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Seeking God: An Agnostic Quest for the Meaning of Life and What Happens to Your Spiritual (Ghost) Body After Death” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Seeking God: An Agnostic Quest for the Meaning of Life and What Happens to Your Spiritual (Ghost) Body After Death", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
