Avigail bat Helena’s Newly Released “Light for the Nations: An Essene Rabbi’s Responses to Christians” is an Enlightening Exploration of Faith and Spiritual Connection

“Light for the Nations: An Essene Rabbi’s Responses to Christians” from Christian Faith Publishing author Avigail bat Helena is an insightful discussion that delves into the core beliefs and practices of the Essene faith, offering readers a deeper understanding of spiritual principles and divine purpose.