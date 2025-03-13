Avigail bat Helena’s Newly Released “Light for the Nations: An Essene Rabbi’s Responses to Christians” is an Enlightening Exploration of Faith and Spiritual Connection
“Light for the Nations: An Essene Rabbi’s Responses to Christians” from Christian Faith Publishing author Avigail bat Helena is an insightful discussion that delves into the core beliefs and practices of the Essene faith, offering readers a deeper understanding of spiritual principles and divine purpose.
New York, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Light for the Nations: An Essene Rabbi’s Responses to Christians”, an engaging examination of the Essene faith and its spiritual foundations, is the creation of published author, Avigail bat Helena.
Avigail bat Helena shares, “There are many groups in the world that attempt to put forth representations of what the Jewish faith family known as the "Essenes" believed and practiced. They have concocted self-serving ideas that are meant to justify various emphases which they believe are important to explain why they believe what they believe, in much the same way as the myriads of so-called Christian denominations since the Apostle Paul until this present day. But they're all missing the point of Essene experience, which was and always shall be the study of the Nature of the Deity, Its Will and Purposes for beings in this Plane of Existence, and the necessity to continue to strive for a kinetic Union with the Deity as the ultimate purpose for the creation of any sentient being. This Book attempts to introduce the reader to these concepts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Avigail bat Helena’s new book offers an inspiring discussion of the Essene perspective, fostering a greater appreciation of spiritual exploration and divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Light for the Nations: An Essene Rabbi’s Responses to Christians” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Light for the Nations: An Essene Rabbi’s Responses to Christians”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
