Seth Hunt’s Newly Released “Tribulation Revolution” is a Thrilling End-Times Battle of Faith and Resistance
“Tribulation Revolution” from Christian Faith Publishing author Seth Hunt is a gripping Christian dystopian novel that follows a band of believers fighting against the forces of the Antichrist in a desperate struggle for faith, freedom, and survival.
New York, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tribulation Revolution”, an action-packed and faith-driven story that explores the trials of those left behind after the Rapture, is the creation of published author, Seth Hunt.
Seth Hunt shares, “The Rapture has occurred; and Seth, a.k.a. the Hooded Menace, along with his small remnant of new converts to Christ, finds himself in a battle to save the citizens of Kentucky from Judas Stone, the Antichrist and the leader of the ONE (One Nation Earth). Judas wants nothing more than for everyone to bow down and worship him and is determined to take out anyone who refuses to do so. Seth, a servant of Jesus Christ, is equally determined to free the people of Kentucky from Satan’s grasp and is willing to risk his life to do so. The battle between good and evil is on! Who will win?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Seth Hunt’s new book is a thrilling and spiritually charged adventure that will captivate readers of Christian fiction, end-times prophecy, and action-packed storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Tribulation Revolution” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tribulation Revolution”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Seth Hunt shares, “The Rapture has occurred; and Seth, a.k.a. the Hooded Menace, along with his small remnant of new converts to Christ, finds himself in a battle to save the citizens of Kentucky from Judas Stone, the Antichrist and the leader of the ONE (One Nation Earth). Judas wants nothing more than for everyone to bow down and worship him and is determined to take out anyone who refuses to do so. Seth, a servant of Jesus Christ, is equally determined to free the people of Kentucky from Satan’s grasp and is willing to risk his life to do so. The battle between good and evil is on! Who will win?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Seth Hunt’s new book is a thrilling and spiritually charged adventure that will captivate readers of Christian fiction, end-times prophecy, and action-packed storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Tribulation Revolution” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tribulation Revolution”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories