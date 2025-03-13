Apostle Reginald Perry’s Newly Released “Love Rescued Me: King of Kings” is a Powerful and Transformative Story of Faith, Redemption, and Unconditional Love
“Love Rescued Me: King of Kings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Reginald Perry is an inspiring tale that follows the intertwined lives of a devoted pastor and a woman trapped in a cycle of hardship, showing how love and faith can lead to profound healing and redemption.
Knightdale, NC, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Love Rescued Me: King of Kings”: a gripping and heartfelt narrative about faith, love, and the power of transformation. “Love Rescued Me: King of Kings” is the creation of published author, Apostle Reginald Perry, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and now resides in North Carolina. He’s the son of Reverend George Perry and Prophetess Arlene Perry, the husband of Prophetess Carroll Perry, the father of four adult children and nine grandchildren. He is an ex-bodyguard and was called to the ministry in the year of 2002. He received his license and ordination and was affirmed as an apostle/prophet in 2008 at World Mission Ministry based out of Brooklyn, New York.
He is currently the founder/senior pastor of Hand of God Healing and Deliverance Ministry Inc. based in Knightdale, North Carolina. The ministry was birth in August of 2011 through much prayer and fasting, and God has blessed his ministry through powerful demonstrations of the gifts of the Spirit. Apostle Reginald Perry can be contacted at handofgod509@gmail.com
Apostle Reginald Perry shares, “Pastor Tommy Wilson is the devoted leader of his church, revered for his unwavering commitment to his congregation and his tireless work in the community. His life is a testament to faith and service, until an unexpected turn of events challenges everything he thought he knew about love and redemption.
Michelle Thomas is a woman trapped in the shadows of a harsh reality, supporting herself through prostitution. Her life seems like a never-ending cycle of hardship until a chance encounter with Pastor Tommy changes her world.
In a story that transcends societal boundaries and defies expectations, Love Rescued Me explores the profound impact of compassion and the transformative power of love. As Pastor Tommy’s and Michelle’s paths intertwine, they embark on a journey of healing and hope that neither could have anticipated.
With faith as their guide, they confront their pasts and face an uncertain future together, proving that love can indeed rescue and transform even the most unlikely of souls.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Reginald Perry’s new book emphasizes the redemptive power of faith and the healing capacity of unconditional love.
Consumers can purchase “Love Rescued Me: King of Kings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Rescued Me: King of Kings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
