Apostle Reginald Perry’s Newly Released “Love Rescued Me: King of Kings” is a Powerful and Transformative Story of Faith, Redemption, and Unconditional Love

“Love Rescued Me: King of Kings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Reginald Perry is an inspiring tale that follows the intertwined lives of a devoted pastor and a woman trapped in a cycle of hardship, showing how love and faith can lead to profound healing and redemption.