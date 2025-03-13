G. S. McKinney’s New Book “Times Reckoning” Follows a Business Owner Who, After Losing Everything, Must Save His Company in Order to Prevent a Global Crisis
New York, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author G. S. McKinney, a loving husband and father who began a career of commercial truck driving following his time in the US Navy, has completed his most recent book “Times Reckoning”: a compelling novel that enters around one man’s journey to save his reputation, his company, and ultimately, the world.
“Follow the story of Gregory McAllister, successful business owner and devoted family man,” writes McKinney. “When his company is infiltrated, creating the catalyst for a global catastrophe, he joins forces with governmental agencies. Together, their worldwide journey encounters twists and turns as facts and information take the lead. Gregory is on the verge of professional ruin and experiences personal tragedy while his employees, friends, and even family begin turning away from him. By proving his own innocence, he is able to restore his reputation, save his company, and help prevent a global catastrophe.”
Published by Fulton Books, G. S. McKinney’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Gregory’s journey to win back everything he’s ever worked for, restoring his life and saving the world from destruction. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Times Reckoning” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the riveting conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Times Reckoning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
