Scott Sinnock’s New Book “Ideas: About the Philosophy of Human Nature” is a Fascinating Series Exploring the Author’s Reflections and Observations of the Human Condition
Chicago, IL, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott Sinnock, who holds a PhD in geology, has completed his most recent book “Ideas: About the Philosophy of Human Nature”: an eye-opening collection of observations and thoughts, divided into sixteen categories pertaining to human nature.
“This report is about sixteen ideas,” writes Sinnock. “Most ideas are philosophical. ‘Morality, God, and mathematics live only in the human mind, therefore not real.’ The ideas represent the whole panoply of human thought, at least [mine].
“Human thought is broken into sixteen categories: acceptance, appearance and reality, betterment, compassion, death, desire, epistemology, happiness, ideas of God, idea of time, human nature, human rights, language, law-government-commerce, meaning, morality, science, senses, souls-self-consciousness, and war. Links are the original database. The database provides links to sources and is much more complete than this manuscript.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Sinnock’s book will captivate readers as they delve into the author’s mind, discovering the insights and reflections he shares with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Ideas” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression as readers navigate the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Ideas: About the Philosophy of Human Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories