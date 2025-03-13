Jesse Sidoti’s New Book “The Snowman’s Enchanted Odyssey” is a Riveting Story of a Snowman Who, After Coming to Life, Sets Off to Find a Place Where He Can Always Thrive
Bristol, CT, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jesse Sidoti, who enjoys playing guitar, piano, and singing, has completed his most recent book “The Snowman’s Enchanted Odyssey”: a charming tale that follows Jack, a snowman that finds himself magically brought to life. Eager to find a snowy place where he can always thrive, Jack sets off and meets all sorts of friends along the way.
“‘The Snowman’s Enchanted Odyssey’ is the title of my new children's book,” writes Sidoti. “My left hand grabbed a pencil and got to writing. Once I was finished, ‘The Snowman’s Enchanted Odyssey,’ I noticed Christmas was only a few days away from the day I wrote it. The more days that passed, I began to notice the beauty and significance of the book I had just written. It wasn’t only a coincidence that my story and Christmas came into the play around the same time. But I was unaware of the day and month while I was writing. After looking at the date I realized this Snowman and book were meant to be. I didn’t know it twas the season to be festive. Like the wish the child made came true, so did my wish for my book to become a reality.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jesse Sidoti’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Jack’s thrilling journey to find his perfect home. With colorful artwork to help bring Sidoti’s story to life, “The Snowman’s Enchanted Odyssey” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this wonderful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Snowman’s Enchanted Odyssey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
