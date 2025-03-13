Clerance Lee Jones and Amanda Lucas’s New Book “Seeing Eden Perish” is a Gripping Poem About a Battle Between Spanish Conquistadors and Florida Everglades Natives
Vero Beach, FL, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Clerance Lee Jones and Amanda Lucas, a married writing duo who have endured a lifelong fight to prevent the destruction of the cherished and vital Florida Everglades, have completed their most recent book “Seeing Eden Perish”: a riveting epic told through prose that weaves a brilliant depiction of the battle between Spanish Conquistadors and the natives of the Florida Everglades, who fought to defend their beautiful paradise.
Clerance Lee and Amanda begin their novel, “Lo! But shortly Spanish savage || Stalked these nations bent on ravage || In ill-fated quest for gems and ore || Wise is great spirit of these regions || Gave his chieftains and their legion || All the sacred wealth along the shores; || Great Ishto-Hola || Hail and nourished || Healthy crops and wildlife flourished || A land of plenty was their vast domain || Skin, light copper, with fine features, || They were finest of God’s creatures || There’s a Commonwealth of peaceful reign || And grassy waters.”
Published by Fulton Books, Clerance Lee Jones and Amanda Lucas’s book will transport readers as they discover the beauty and majesty of the Florida Everglades, which is under constant threat from those seeking to destroy it for their own selfish desires. Inspired by both authors’ lifelong dedication to protecting the Everglades, “Seeing Eden Perish” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Seeing Eden Perish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Clerance Lee and Amanda begin their novel, “Lo! But shortly Spanish savage || Stalked these nations bent on ravage || In ill-fated quest for gems and ore || Wise is great spirit of these regions || Gave his chieftains and their legion || All the sacred wealth along the shores; || Great Ishto-Hola || Hail and nourished || Healthy crops and wildlife flourished || A land of plenty was their vast domain || Skin, light copper, with fine features, || They were finest of God’s creatures || There’s a Commonwealth of peaceful reign || And grassy waters.”
Published by Fulton Books, Clerance Lee Jones and Amanda Lucas’s book will transport readers as they discover the beauty and majesty of the Florida Everglades, which is under constant threat from those seeking to destroy it for their own selfish desires. Inspired by both authors’ lifelong dedication to protecting the Everglades, “Seeing Eden Perish” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Seeing Eden Perish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories