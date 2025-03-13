Stanley Wood’s New Book “Mystery on the Other Side” Follows a Young Couple Whose Unique and Mysterious Abilities Lead Them on a Wild Adventure Working for the FBI
Yuma, AZ, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stanley Wood, who currently resides in Yuma, Arizona with his wife of sixty-three years, has completed his most recent book “Mystery on the Other Side”: a captivating novel that centers around a married couple who display incredible gifts that lead them to become involved with the FBI, helping the government agency solve crimes and other anomalies.
“Mark and Kathy are a young couple who were childhood lovers,” writes Wood. “After college, they got married and are still very much in love. He is a banker, and she is a beautician. Mark has been having trouble sleeping, experiencing out-of-body episodes, and eventually goes into an anomaly to a strange place. After he is missing for a long period of time, Kathy has an affair with the detective.
“When Mark gets back, he starts helping the police with his psychic ability to track suspects. Kathy helps them as well, and they learn that she is a natural good shot with both a handgun and a rifle. They get involved in some interesting cases and move from the local police department to the FBI, eventually transferring to Washington, DC, to work with the FBI. The story takes many twists and turns through their adventures.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stanley Wood’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Mark and Kathy’s journey to help the FBI while learning the source of Mark’s incredible powers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mystery on the Other Side” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Mystery on the Other Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
