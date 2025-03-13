Lula Stein’s New Book, "The King's Music," Follows a Girl Who, After Being Transported to a Medieval Fantasy Realm, Must Rise Up Against an Unjust King
New York, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lula Stein, the wife of a veteran and the mother of two young girls, has completed her most recent book, “The King's Music”: a gripping romance adventure novel that follows an unmotivated party girl who finds herself in a fantastical world full of extraordinary colors and deadly music.
“Ten years after her father’s disappearance, Rose wakes up in a medieval-style world, where the ruling king has magical powers that he uses for malice,” writes Stein. “He turns his soldiers into animals in order to control them and enacts a strict curfew throughout the land, which he enforces with hypnotic music.
“Rose meets Mikhail, a rugged hunter, with whom she quickly falls in love. He takes her to his camp of rebel elves who just want to live in peace and teaches her to fight. While there, Rose makes friends with Trixie, a quirky, obsessively upbeat artist.
“Rose must find her place in this archaic world, which lacks the basic commodities she is used to. She soon realizes there might be a link between this world and her father’s disappearance. Will she be able to find the connections between her world and the one in which she has appeared?”
Published by Fulton Books, Lula Stein’s book is the first entry in the Rosalyn Halloway series and promises to transport readers as they follow Rose on her quest to both save the people of this new realm while searching for answers of her own world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The King’s Music” promises to keep readers spellbound with twists and revelations, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The King's Music” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
