3 Step Home Sale Introduces 7-Day Flex Stay™ to Ease the Transition for Home Sellers
Arlington, VA, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Selling a home quickly can provide financial relief, but for many homeowners, the next challenge begins right away—covering the upfront costs of moving, storage, and securing their next place before they receive their sale proceeds.
To bridge this gap, 3 Step Home Sale has introduced 7-Day Flex Stay™, a program that gives sellers up to seven extra days to remain in their home after closing—free of charge. This additional time helps sellers transition smoothly, reducing the stress of packing, coordinating movers, securing deposits, and finding temporary storage before their funds are available.
“Selling fast is great, but moving costs add up quickly,” says Josh Cohen, CEO of 3 Step Home Sale. “Most sellers don’t have the cash on hand for moving trucks, storage units, or deposits before they get their sale proceeds. With 7-Day Flex Stay™, they get time to handle those expenses without scrambling for money upfront.”
How It Works
The program is designed to simplify the home-selling process:
Fast, hassle-free sale – Homeowners receive a cash offer in 30 minutes, with no required repairs, agent fees, or commissions.
Quick closing – Sales can be completed in as little as seven days.
Extra time after closing – Sellers can stay in their home for up to seven additional days, free of charge, while they coordinate their next move.
Who Benefits from 7-Day Flex Stay™?
This initiative is designed for sellers who:
Need time to secure their next place – Avoid rushing into a decision due to tight deadlines.
Are short on cash before their sale funds clear – No more stressing over upfront moving costs, deposits, or storage.
Are relocating on a tight schedule – Move at their own pace without unexpected expenses.
Are downsizing or transitioning to assisted living – Stay put while finalizing next steps.
For many, traditional home sales come with rigid deadlines and hidden costs that create unnecessary pressure. With 7-Day Flex Stay™, sellers regain control of their timeline, ensuring they have the funds and flexibility to move when they’re truly ready.
About 3 Step Home Sale
3 Step Home Sale helps homeowners sell their properties quickly and stress-free by offering cash purchases with no repairs, fees, or agent commissions. The company operates in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, providing fast, flexible solutions for homeowners in transition.
Contact
Joshua Cohen
(855) 918-4010
https://www.3stephomesale.com/
